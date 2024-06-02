Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

