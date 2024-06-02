Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

