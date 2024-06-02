Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

