Fiduciary Trust Co Takes Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.14% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

