Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $595,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $402.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.46 and a 200-day moving average of $366.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

