Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

