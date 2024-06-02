Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,077 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $183.49 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.06.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

