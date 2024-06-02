Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,997 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

