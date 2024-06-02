VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

