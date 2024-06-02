Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.64% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $134.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
