Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Graco worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,032,659. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

