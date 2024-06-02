Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 150,171 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,171 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

