Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $614,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

