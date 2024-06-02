Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $572,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,807.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

