Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $584,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.37.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
