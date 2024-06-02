Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $588,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $234.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

