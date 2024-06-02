Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $518,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VCLT opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
