Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $605,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.60 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

