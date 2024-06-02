Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,490 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

