Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,483,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $211.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.74. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

