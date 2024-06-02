Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,051 Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

IRON stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

