TD Asset Management Inc Has $24.08 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,095 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of GFL Environmental worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.3 %

GFL stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

View Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.