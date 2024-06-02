Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 51,427 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,427 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $1,998,681.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,052.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,129 shares of company stock worth $12,272,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.