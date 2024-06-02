Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $37,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 241,163 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

