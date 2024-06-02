Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $451,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

