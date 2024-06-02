Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $457,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,428,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

