14,028 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $9,269,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $755.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

