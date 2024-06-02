Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $288.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.58.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
