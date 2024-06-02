Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

