Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $469,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.43 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.72.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

