Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after purchasing an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.