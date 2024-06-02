Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $486,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 120,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $63.70 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.