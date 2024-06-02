Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $486,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 120,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,446 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $63.70 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market cap of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
