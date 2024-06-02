Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $472,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.16.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,652 shares of company stock worth $16,151,867. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $271.76 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

