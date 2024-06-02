Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 720,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 139,052 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:DUSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

