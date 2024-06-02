Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $500,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

