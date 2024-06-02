Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $321.39 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.15.
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
