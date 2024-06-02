Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $482,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

