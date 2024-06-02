SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $891.15 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $891.15 million and approximately $54.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,052.78 or 0.99983299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,743,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,732,557.6245146 with 1,284,779,974.3047757 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.89904917 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $53,805,463.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.