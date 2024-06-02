Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $10.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 68.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.