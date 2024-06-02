Short Interest in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expands By 15.8%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 792,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Radius Recycling has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

