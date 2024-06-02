Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REVBW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

