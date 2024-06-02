Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

