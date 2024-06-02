Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGVFree Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.