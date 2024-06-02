TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $231.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

