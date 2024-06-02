Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,190 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after buying an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 847,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,071,000 after purchasing an additional 829,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

