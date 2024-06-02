Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,707 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 46.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 52.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day moving average is $390.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

