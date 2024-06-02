TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,396 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in AON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $281.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.48.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

