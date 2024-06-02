TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,579 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,584.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 340,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 320,236 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.