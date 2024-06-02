Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,909,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 81,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

