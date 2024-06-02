TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,419 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $419.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

