Commerce Bank Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

